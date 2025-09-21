SVG govt establishes central buying platform to boost local agriculture

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, under the guidance of Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar, has established a strategic central purchasing platform to support local farmers. The initiative aims to stabilize prices, reduce post-harvest losses, and ensure a consistent market for domestically grown produce. This major move is part of the government’s broader effort to enhance food security and strengthen the nation’s agricultural sector.

The newly registered company, Eastern Caribbean Food Traders, will serve as the primary purchasing entity. The CEO of the Company is Mr. James Gibson. This platform will buy produce directly from farmers, streamlining the supply chain and bypassing attempts that often lead to lower prices for farmers. The company’s operations will focus on acquiring a wide variety of crops for both local consumption and regional export. It will also provide an opportunity for collaboration with traffickers.

The establishment of this central buying platform addresses several challenges faced by Vincentian farmers, including market access and price volatility. By providing a guaranteed buyer, the government is incentivizing farmers to increase production and invest with greater confidence. This initiative is expected to have a significant ripple effect, stimulating the rural economy and creating more stable incomes for agricultural households.

Minister Caesar, a long-time advocate for farmers, has championed this project as a critical step toward modernizing St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ agricultural framework. The Ministry of Agriculture has been collaborating with regional partners, including the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), to secure the necessary funding and logistical support for the platform’s operations. This collaborative approach highlights a regional commitment to building resilient and self-sufficient food systems.

The government’s initiative is being hailed as a transformative development that will not only support local farmers but also contribute to the nation’s goal of becoming the “breadbasket of the Southern Caribbean.”