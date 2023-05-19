St Vincent’s Chief Nutritionist urges reading of food labels & living healthy

READING FOOD LABELS – THE FOCUS FOR NUTRITION WEEK

Nicole France, Chief Nutritionist in the Ministry of Health, Wellness, and the Environment, is advising the general public to read food labels and live a healthy lifestyle, since they are important measures in sustaining a healthy lifestyle.

France noted to the Agency for Public Information that nutritional value exposes consumers to the contents of products before they are consumed, which is especially significant for persons suffering from chronic noncommunicable diseases and those with allergies.

Nutrition Awareness Week will include a variety of activities centered on food, nutrition, and food quality.

Nutrition Week will begin with a Church Service on Sunday, May 28th, 2023, and will include participation from secondary school students as well as members of the general public.

The week’s activities will conclude on Thursday, June 1st, with a Caribbean Nutrition Day Health Fair and a Supermarket Visit.

The topic of Nutrition Awareness Week 2023 is “Read the Labels, Put Healthy Foods on Your Table.”

Source : API