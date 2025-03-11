CID Honors Top Detectives at Annual Awards Ceremony

CID Officers Honored for Excellence at Annual Awards Ceremony

On Friday, March 7, 2025, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) held its Annual Award and Appreciation Ceremony under the theme “Courage, Integrity, and Commitment.” The event was a meaningful reflection on the department’s accomplishments in 2024, acknowledging both the complexities of their investigative work and the critical role CID plays in safeguarding communities across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr. Enville Williams addressed a gathering that included active officers, retired personnel, family members, and supportive community members. He underscored the demanding nature of criminal investigations, expressing sincere appreciation for the officers’ relentless efforts behind the scenes, which directly contribute to a safer SVG. The Commissioner highlighted the vital importance of unity within the force, reinforcing how collective effort enhances the effectiveness of CID’s operations.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mr. Trevor Bailey highlighted the critical support that family members provide to officers, often bearing the unseen burdens alongside them. He emphasized CID’s measurable impact on public safety, pointing to tangible outcomes such as increased crime-solving rates and notable breakthroughs in major investigations. ACP Bailey noted specifically how CID’s effective response to serious crimes significantly reassures the public of their security and confidence in law enforcement.

Superintendent of Police (SOP) Clauston Francis, Officer-in-Charge of CID, offered a candid perspective on the rigorous demands detectives face daily. He praised the CID team for their adherence to the values highlighted in the evening’s theme; courage in adversity, integrity in difficult situations, and unwavering commitment to justice. SOP Francis expressed genuine pride in the team’s consistent professionalism and honesty, attributes crucial for successful policing.

Top-performing detectives received special recognition, notably Detective Constable #105 Enrico Castello, who earned the title of Top Detective for 2024 after successfully managing 103 cases and achieving 53 arrests. Detective Constable #871 Onika Lewis, for the second consecutive year, was recognized as the top female detective, while Detective Constable #98 Micah DaSilva was honored for his impressive achievements, securing third place. Detective Sergeant #287 Justin Cupid was specially acknowledged for his leadership and exceptional skills in investigative case management.

A highlight of the evening was the promotion of Detective Constable #427 Naason Henry to the rank of Corporal, recognizing his consistent excellence and exemplary service. The ceremony concluded positively, reinforcing the RSVGPF’s determination to maintain public trust and ensure safety through professional excellence.