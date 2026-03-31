Vincentians urged to report instances of child abuse

Citizens Urged To Report Instances Of Child Abuse

As April approaches, a time internationally recognized as Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month, the Ministry of the Family, Gender Affairs, Persons with Disabilities, Local Government and Labour is rolling out new initiatives to combat child abuse across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The campaign was officially introduced at a launch ceremony on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, where Minister Hon. Lavern Gibson-Velox delivered the feature address outlining the government’s plans. During her speech, Minister Gibson-Velox revealed that the country recorded approximately 183 reports of child abuse and neglect in 2025. While this figure represents a slight decrease from the previous year, the Minister highlighted the ongoing, hidden severity of the issue. “While it is indicative that some people are speaking up, it also sadly reminds us that many cases go unreported,” she noted.

To actively combat this, the Ministry will host a series of child protection training workshops throughout April targeted at mandatory reporters, such as police officers, medical personnel, and teachers. These workshops are designed to equip these frontline professionals with the essential skills needed to recognize the signs of abuse, respond appropriately, and take timely action to protect the nation’s youth.

Furthermore, the Child Development Division is partnering with the United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and other key stakeholders to conduct additional awareness activities focusing on child abuse and neglect.

Concluding her address, Minister Gibson-Velox issued a strong call to action for all citizens to be proactive in protecting the vulnerable. She urged the public to speak out, stating, “If you see or even suspect that a child is being abused, you have a duty to report it. Your voice could be the voice that saves a child from harm”.