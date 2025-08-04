CRICKET LEGENDS RECEIVE VINCENTIAN CITIZENSHIP

The twelve living legends of the 1975 West Indies Cricket team, had Vincentian citizenship conferred upon them tonight.

Among them were Sir Clive Lloyd, Sir Andy Roberts, His Excellency Deryck Murray, Alvin Kallicharran, Collis King, Bernard Julien and Sir Gordon Greenidge, all received Vincentian citizenship in a ceremony held at the Amos Vale playing field.

Tributes were also paid to Former West Indies and Vincentian Cricketers Winston Davis and Michael Findlay. There was also the unveiling of commemorative stamps to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1975 victory.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says the office of citizen is the highest office in the land and this honour signifies the immense respect and love which the Vincentian people have for the Legends of West Indies Cricket.

The Legends have been in the country over the past four days for the Emancipation Cricket Festival and have met with youngsters involved in Cricket, Cabinet, cricketing officials and various organisations and have been involved in a discussion on Cricket as a Public Good.

The Legends have expressed their concern over the changing fortunes of West Indies Cricket and have pledged their commitment to working with regional governments and Cricket West Indies to ensure the region rises once again to the pinnacle of world Cricket.