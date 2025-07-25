Clara Lionel Foundation Launches Mobile Health Clinic in SVG

Since 2012, the Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF), founded by Robyn ‘Rihanna’ Fenty, has aimed to build thriving & resilient communities by equipping community innovators to lead change from within. Under their Health Access and Equity pillar, the foundation proudly announces the launch of a solar-powered mobile health clinic in partnership with the St. Vincent Planned Parenthood Association (SVPPA).

This first-of-its-kind mobile clinic is designed to serve all 101,000 residents across the island nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, with a specific focus on extending the SVPPA’s services to rural and vulnerable communities. The purpose-built unit is designed to navigate the country’s mountainous terrain and is also envisioned to commute to the multi-island state via ferry, to deliver comprehensive reproductive and primary healthcare directly to the people who need it most.

At the core of this initiative is a shared commitment to sustainable, community-led impact. The mobile clinic is 100% solar-powered, showcasing CLF’s long-term investment in renewable energy solutions.

The clinic’s sustainable operations are made possible through an innovative public-private partnership (PPP), bringing together:

Liberty Caribbean Foundation (formerly The Cable and Wireless Charitable Foundation), who have provided a three-year commitment for internet and telephone services to both the mobile clinic and SVPPA’s headquarters to ensure long-term connectivity and promote a future underpinned by digital health infrastructure.

who have provided a three-year commitment for internet and telephone services to both the mobile clinic and SVPPA’s headquarters to ensure long-term connectivity and promote a future underpinned by digital health infrastructure. The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines who provided concessions for the importation of the unit and its garage that can withstand up to Category 4 hurricanes.

Industrial and Marine Services Ltd., a local private-sector construction partner responsible for the construction and erection of the mobile clinic’s custom-built storage and maintenance garage, ensuring safe deployment and year-round operability.

“This clinic represents more than mobile healthcare—it’s a symbol of climate-smart innovation and collaboration,” said Krystle Francis, Director of Programs for the Caribbean at CLF. “We’ve created this pioneering initiative with our partners at the SVPPA that creates a new route to providing healthcare to communities that would have previously had to commute long distances to receive care. But further to that, we’ve also cultivated a unique public-private partnership that ensures its long-term sustainability. It’s a testament of the power of working together with local government, nonprofits, and the private sector, to make healthcare equitable, resilient, and future-ready”

“CLF is proud to support creative, community-driven solutions in the Caribbean. This solar-powered mobile clinic is an inspiring example of what possible and we are excited about its potential to expand access to healthcare across the region,” said Amina Doherty, Head of Programs and Impact at CLF

The unit’s modular and shippable design also allows it to be rapidly deployed across the Caribbean, positioning it as a vital regional resource in the wake of natural disasters, where health systems are often strained or inaccessible.

“We are honoured to join forces with the Clara Lionel Foundation and our national and regional partners to break down barriers to healthcare especially for women, youths, and underserved communities,” said Elvis James, President of St. Vincent Planned Parenthood Association. “This clinic is more than a mobile unit; it is a lifeline of health care, both in everyday life and in times of crisis.”

The clinic is earmarked to begin providing services in late-July 2025.