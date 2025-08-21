ERAO’s Climate Justice SVG Initiative Takes Off

Climate Justice SVG officially launched

On Monday, the 18th of August 2025, Equal Rights, Access and Opportunities SVG Inc. (ERAO SVG) was pleased to officially launch its new initiative, “Climate Justice SVG”, which is being led by its Climate Justice SVG Committee.

Climate Justice SVG is dedicated to educating persons about the intersection between human rights and climate change in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

Speaking about the launch, Jeshua Bardoo, Founder and President of ERAO SVG, stated, “After witnessing the devastating impact of Hurricane Beryl, participating in Island Innovation’s Caribbean Climate Justice Leaders Academy, and attending COP29, in Baku, Azerbaijan, in 2024, I was inspired to take more climate action.

In particular, I am very concerned about the impact of climate change and other environmental issues on the rights of the most vulnerable in society. If our most vulnerable are not protected, it significantly hampers our climate adaptation and resilience efforts. There can be no true climate justice unless all voices, including the voices of the most vulnerable, are taken into account and considered. We need climate justice for all and not just some. No one should be left behind.

With the launch of Climate Justice SVG, I hope that ERAO SVG can continue to do important work to educate Vincentians and other persons about the intersection between human rights, climate change, and other environmental issues.

Over the years, ERAO SVG has had a number of activities surrounding climate change and the environment. It’s good that we now have a Climate Justice SVG Committee and, under this Committee, have officially launched Climate Justice SVG to focus more on these particular issues. I am very excited for what’s possibly ahead for Climate Justice SVG.”

Equal Rights, Access and Opportunities SVG Inc. (ERAO SVG) is an intersectional non-profit human rights organization dedicated to promoting equality and non-discrimination in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. ERAO SVG has 4 main thematic areas: women’s rights, children’s rights, LGBTQIA+ rights, and disability rights.