SVG LAUNCHES LANDMARK CLIMATE TRANSPARENCY PROJECT

The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has officially launched its First Biennial Transparency Report (BTR1) and Third National Communication (TNC) Project, marking a major milestone in the nation’s climate resilience journey.

At the launch event held on July 21, 2025, Ms. Nafesha Richardson; Project Coordinator, Mrs. Janeel Miller Findlay; Director of the Sustainable Development Unit, and Honourable Carlos James, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, underscored the urgent need for accelerated climate action.

Supported by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF), the BTR1/TNC Project represents Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ most comprehensive effort yet to track greenhouse gas emissions, monitor climate adaptation, and fulfil its obligations under the Paris Agreement.

The four-day workshop associated with the project brings together government officials, sector experts, and technical professionals to strengthen the country’s climate data and reporting capabilities. The project’s outcomes will provide a strategic roadmap for accessing predictable international climate financing and technical assistance to support coastal protection, resilient infrastructure, sustainable agriculture, and early warning systems.

Minister James reaffirmed the government’s longstanding commitment to climate action, citing the National Climate Policy, the National Adaptation Plan, and other strategic sectoral frameworks developed in recent years.

“We cannot continue allocating our limited resources solely to post-disaster recovery. We must shift from reactive responses to proactive resilience-building,” he said. “Climate transparency also opens the door to significant economic opportunities and helps break the cycle of disaster-related debt.”

The Minister also linked the initiative to the future of the tourism sector, which remains a cornerstone of the Vincentian economy.

“Today’s travellers want to visit destinations that are environmentally responsible,” Minister James noted. “This report positions Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as a sustainable, forward-thinking destination and unlocks green investments that support jobs and long-term prosperity.”

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines joined other Caribbean nations in submitting its reports under the UNFCCC and the launch of this project signals the country’s commitment to not only adapt to climate change, but to lead and shape its own sustainable future.