Delpesche completes elite U.S. Navy leadership course

COAST GUARD OFFICER COMPLETES ADVANCED U.S. TRAINING

Able-Bodied Seaman Dellesha Delpesche has successfully graduated from the United States Navy’s Manpower, Personnel, Training and Education (MPT&E) Course at the NETSAFA International Training Center, Pensacola, Florida.

Trained alongside a cohort of international senior personnel, AB Delpesche distinguished herself in a rigorous environment designed to shape leaders who can plan, resource, and sustain high-performance units.

The MPT&E curriculum advances the science of force development. It covers manpower systems and processes, recruitment, training pipelines, force shaping, pay and compensation, resource allocation, professional military education, leadership and ethics, supply chain management, and programme management analysis.

AB Delpesche’s exposure to these domains equips the Coast Guard Service with contemporary tools to tighten recruitment, sharpen training, and stabilise retention in a manner aligned with international best practice.

This achievement is more than a personal milestone. It strengthens doctrine, improves administrative precision, and expands the organisation’s capacity to plan and deliver first class law enforcement at sea. The competencies acquired translate directly into stronger crews, better logistics discipline, smarter scheduling, and a more responsive operational posture during search and rescue, maritime security, and disaster response.

The RSVGPF congratulates AB Delpesche on this distinguished accomplishment. Her success reflects the organisation’s deliberate investment in people, its expectation of excellence, and its steady work to build a modern, mission ready force.

Citizens can be confident that the Service is developing its officers to higher standards so that every patrol, every case, and every call for help is met with skill, judgment, and unwavering professionalism.