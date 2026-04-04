The search for Robert Lavia of Owia continues

Police and Coast Guard Continue Search for Missing Owia Fisherman

OWIA, ST. VINCENT — Local authorities and the SVG Coast Guard Service are currently conducting search operations for Robert Lavia, a 51-year-old fisherman from Owia who has been missing since Wednesday, April 1, 2026.

Lavia reportedly left his home at approximately 5 a.m. on that morning to fish in the waters north of Owia, specifically the area between Rock Gutter and Cramacou.

The alarm was raised when Lavia failed to return home as expected. In response, search teams have been scouring the northeastern coast of St. Vincent for any signs of the missing man. During the course of these operations, searchers located a reel of fishing line that is believed to be the property of Lavia.

The police are urging anyone with information that could assist in locating Robert Lavia to come forward. Individuals can contact the Owia Police Station at 457-6605, Police Control at 457-1211, or report to the nearest police station