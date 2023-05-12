St Vincent commemorates International Nurses’ Day 2023

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will join the rest of the world in commemorating International Nurses’ Day 2023.

To this end, the local nurses’ association in partnership with a number of entities as well as the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, will host a series of activities to mark the occasion.

In an interview with the Agency for Public Information, Chief Nursing Officer, Sr. Peggy Da Silva, said it is hoped that the activities will bring awareness and appreciation of the importance of the nursing profession and inspire people to become a part of the nursing fraternity.

A health fair and expo will be held on the grounds of the Ministerial car park on Friday May 12th in recognition of International Nurses’ Day.

Source : API