FAO Partnership Brings Hydroponics to DTVE Agriculture Programme

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC) expresses profound gratitude to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) for its generosity and ongoing support, which have been instrumental in facilitating the introduction of a hydroponic system into the Agriculture programme at the Division of Technical and Vocational Education (DTVE). This partnership marks a significant milestone for the SVGCC, strengthening the College’s capacity to deliver practical, hands-on training in modern, sustainable food production methods.

By incorporating hydroponics into the curriculum, the DTVE is equipping students with the skills and knowledge necessary for careers in advanced agriculture and agro-entrepreneurship. This initiative will empower students to drive innovation within the agricultural sector and meet the evolving demands of the industry.

Beyond the classroom, the implementation of the hydroponic system supports the College’s strategic pillar of community engagement. The SVGCC aims to improve local productivity and resilience by making training in innovative agricultural practices more accessible, exposing both students and community members to advanced techniques to help build a more robust and sustainable local food system.

Looking ahead, the SVGCC-DTVE is committed to deepening its collaboration with the FAO, guided by its forward-thinking vision and focus on agricultural innovation. “This partnership is expected to further advance agricultural education and support the development of a food-secure future for St. Vincent and the Grenadines”, said Dr. J. LaFerne Browne, Dean of the DTVE.