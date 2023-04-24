St Vincent Community College hospitality institute hosts event

SVGCC HOSPITALITY INSTITUTE HOSTS EVENT

Young people were encouraged to take full use of the opportunities available in the hotel industry.

Kim Halbich, President of the SVG Tourism and Hotel Association, issued this challenge while speaking at an exhibition organized by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Hospitality and Maritime Training Institute.

The “Renewed and Restored” show allowed Year 2 Hospitality students to put what they had learned thus far into practice.

The show also provided students with an opportunity to learn more about the various employment prospects available in the field.

Current and prospective students could also learn from the experiences of previous students who are currently making a difference in the industry.

Halbich encouraged students to view hospitality as a viable career option in his speech.

Source : API