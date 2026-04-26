SVG govt to extend exit age for 2000+ daily paid workers

In a significant move to enhance the social safety net for public sector employees, the St Vincent government has introduced new legislation aimed at providing financial security and employment flexibility for daily paid and minor salaried workers. The proposed reforms, currently under review in Parliament, target long-standing gaps in retirement benefits for those who have traditionally been most vulnerable upon leaving the workforce.

The centerpiece of these reforms is the Daily Paid and Minor Salaried Officers Compassionate Gratuitity Bill 2026. This bill seeks to establish a formal system for granting a “compassionate gratuity” to workers in the public service upon their retirement or in the event of their death while in service.

This new benefit is expected to directly impact 2,831 public servants. Specifically, the relief is intended for workers in grades M and L, as well as those in grades one and two, categories of staff who government officials noted have long deserved such financial recognition.

Complementing the new gratuity system is the Pensions Amendment Bill 2026, which proposes a major shift in the compulsory retirement age for non-pensionable officers. The bill intends to increase the compulsory retirement age from 60 to 65 years.

Under this proposal, workers will be given the option to elect for retirement at age 60, but they will no longer be forced out of the workforce at that stage. This change is designed to address a recurring issue where public servants reaching age 60 find they are not yet financially ready to retire.

Officials noted that many workers currently struggle to take care of themselves in the five-year gap between 60 and 65, often resulting in frequent requests to the Cabinet for service extensions.

By raising the limit, the government is seeking to provide a reliable avenue for employees to remain productive and self-sufficient for longer. There is also hope that the private sector may eventually follow this policy lead to benefit a broader range of workers.

To ensure these measures receive full public ventilation and scrutiny, both bills have been sent to a select committee before returning to the House for final debate and passage.