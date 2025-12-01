Prime Minister Godwin Friday announced Monday that public servants who were terminated during the 2021 vaccine mandate will be returning to their previous positions, though the process will be gradual and complex.

Speaking directly to media representatives, Friday emphasized his government’s commitment to honoring its promise to reinstate the affected workers. “We intend to ensure that persons are put back in the positions they held when they were fired,” the Prime Minister stated, referencing an earlier High Court judgment.

The reinstatement process will not be immediate, with Friday acknowledging potential challenges. “It will take some processing to get this done,” he explained. The Prime Minister recognized that workplace dynamics may have changed during the employees’ absence, with some positions potentially modified or no longer available.

Friday highlighted the critical role of public sector workers, describing them as the “backbone of any administration.” He pledged to create an environment where employees can perform their duties with professional autonomy, stating, “People will have the opportunity to do their job without ministers looking over their shoulder every minute of the day.”

Friday stressed the importance of allowing public servants to exercise their professional judgment within their designated roles. “If you have a jurisdiction to make decisions, make those decisions,” he advised, encouraging a culture of trust and professional independence.

While the exact timeline for complete reinstatement remains unclear, Friday assured the public that the process would be handled systematically and fairly.