SVG condemns Israeli strikes in Doha, Qatar

STATEMENT ON THE RECENT ISRAELI STRIKE IN DOHA, QATAR

The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines unequivocally condemns the recent Israeli strikes on the State of Qatar and expresses its solidarity with the Government and people of Qatar.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines underscores the necessity of adherence to international law vis-à-vis the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity; and the principles of the UN Charter. Blatant violations of Qatar’s sovereignty and territorial integrity must be unconditionally denounced and appropriately categorised as breaches of international law, which continues to undermine stability, peace and security in the Middle East.

Qatar’s engagement as a key mediator between State of Israel and Hamas during the war in Gaza must be recognised. The flagrant act of aggression by Israel further impedes diplomatic efforts to support dialogue; to advance a lasting ceasefire, durable peace and achieving the two-state solution.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines remains committed to global peace and security; adherence to the principles of international law.