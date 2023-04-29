St Vincent consolidates diplomatic relations with Republic of Peru

H.E. David Malaga, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Peru, presented Letters of Credence to H.E. Dame Susan Dougan, Governor General of St Vincent and the Grenadines at Government House on Friday, April 26, 2023.

Ambassador Malaga also met with Ralph E. Gonsalves; Prime Minister, Keisal Peters, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Rochelle Forde, Speaker of the House of Assembly and other high-level officials during the course of his visit.

The Governments of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of Peru established diplomatic ties on May 5, 1986 and have enjoyed fruitful relations over the years.