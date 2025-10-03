Andrews to replace Huggins as SVG’S CG to Canada

Lasana Andrews has been appointed as St Vincent’s new Consul General to Canada. Lasana Andrews is an advisor to the Permanent Mission of Saint Vincent in the United States

The official announcement was communicated to the SVG Association of Toronto by Her Excellency Lou-Anne Gilchrist, High Commissioner.

Andrews steps into a role previously held by Fitzgerald Huggins, who dedicated years of committed service to representing St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The St. Vincent and Grenadines Association of Toronto Inc. has warmly embraced this transition, while expressing gratitude to Huggins.