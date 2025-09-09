SVG cop charged with attempted murder

Police Officer Charged with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Burglary, Damage to Property

On September 8, 2025, police arrested and charged Kyle Nimblet, a 22-year-old Police Officer of Byrea, with the offences of Attempted Murder, Aggravated Burglary and Damage to Property.

According to investigations, on September 6, 2025, the accused without lawful excuse, damaged one (1) aluminum and glass window, valued at $400.00 ECC-the property of a 50-year-old Baker of Villa – by smashing it with an unknown object, intending to damage same.

He was also charged with entering the property of the same complainant as trespasser and at the time had in his possession offensive weapons namely a pair of scissors and a knife.

Lastly, he was charged with the intent to commit the murder of a 20-year-old Sales Representative, by an act which is more than merely preparatory to the commission of the offence, by stabbing her about her body with a knife and a pair of scissors.

The offences were committed in Villa. Nimblet was arraigned before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on September 9, 2025. He was remanded in custody and the matters were adjourned and transferred to the Serious Offences Court for September 16, 2025.