Acado SVG Emerges: Coreas Distribution Adopts New Name

Coreas Distribution is now Acado SVG

Coreas Distribution Limited, one of the oldest and most recognizable companies in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is now Acado SVG Limited. This name change comes as part of a larger rebranding exercise undertaken by Trinidad-based Agostini Limited.

The Agostini Group has operations in 10 markets, clients in over 30 countries and 3,500 employees. Group operations have traditionally been conducted through more than 20 companies, inclusive of legacy brands with strong community ties like Acado SVG (formerly Coreas Distribution Ltd). This rebrand establishes a new shared logo and brand identity for companies in the region, unifying them under one visual identity for the first time.

Acado SVG (Coreas Distribution Ltd) became part of the Agostini Group in 2015 through a joint venture with Goddard Enterprises of Barbados. As part of the rebranding Acado SVG will share the Agostini Group logo in a warm orange.

The logo features four leaf-like shapes, representing employees, partners, customers, and communities. They come together to create a spark of innovation and growth—the driving force behind the Group. The name Acado comes from our “can-do attitude,” which has allowed companies within this sector to reach across the Caribbean with our products. It also connects us to our core, our markets (Mercatus and Mercado are the Latin and Spanish words for market).

Speaking of the rebranding initiative, Acado SVG CEO Jimmie Forde said, “We have been part of the fabric of St Vincent & the Grenadines for over a hundred years. Our roots are deep here and even though our name has changed, our business remains the same. As part of the wider Agostini Group and specifically its Acado companies, this rebrand strengthens our position for future growth and reinforces our regional identity. We will honour our rich legacy in unique ways moving forward, and importantly our consumer-facing retail stores will remain unchanged.”

This new chapter for Acado SVG underscores its position as part a wider regional presence and builds on a 170-year legacy.