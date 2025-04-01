Coreas Hazells Inc. Announces Separation of Coreas Pharmacies

Coreas Pharmacies Becomes an Independent Legal Entity

Coreas Hazells Inc. has officially announced the separation of Coreas Pharmacies into a distinct legal entity, now named Coreas Pharmacies Limited. This strategic move aims to enhance operational efficiency, allowing the company to better focus on meeting the needs of its customers.

While the business structure will undergo changes, Coreas Pharmacies remains steadfast in its commitment to its customers. The company will continue to serve the community from its four convenient locations: Kingstown on Halifax Street, Downtown on Lower Bay Street, Arnos Vale at the Joshua Centre, and Diamond on the Windward Highway.

“Our priority remains unchanged: to support the people of St. Vincent & the Grenadines with exceptional health, wellness, and lifestyle care,” said Jean Johnney Findlay, Pharmacies Manager. “This transition enables us to reinforce our dedication to our customers’ care while upholding the excellence for which Coreas Pharmacies is renowned.”

Coreas Pharmacies will maintain its full range of services, including prescription services, over-the-counter medications, health and wellness products, beauty care, stationery, and customer loyalty programs.

One important update for customers is the new procedure for cheque payments. All cheques should now be made payable to Coreas Pharmacies Limited.

The company expresses its gratitude for the continued support of its loyal customers and is committed to delivering the same high-quality service and trusted support that they have come to expect.