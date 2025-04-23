United States International Narcotics Control Strategy Report

The US State Department indicates that St Vincent, in conjunction with six other Eastern Caribbean islands, is susceptible to exploitation by drug trafficking networks, owing to its geographical closeness to significant drug production areas in South America.

The 2025 narcotics report from the U.S. indicates that corruption within law enforcement and the judicial system represents a considerable impediment to the efficacy of anti-drug initiatives in the Eastern Caribbean islands.

The report indicated that although there has been some advancement in the investigation and prosecution of corruption cases, SVG, in conjunction with the six other E.C. islands, requires more stringent measures to guarantee accountability and foster public confidence in law enforcement agencies.

The 2025 report indicates that, in order to bolster institutional integrity, the RSS Office of Professional Responsibility conducts independent reviews of potential corruption within the member states of the Eastern Caribbean.

“In 2024, this unit conducted complex investigations on police personnel and politicians who violated the law. The United States supported the development of the International Law Enforcement Academy, which comprises senior criminal justice officials from six Eastern Caribbean countries. This facilitated improved coordination in tackling corruption and fostered a more cohesive approach to addressing drug-related corruption issues and enhanced the overall effectiveness of law enforcement in the region.”

The report indicated that, notwithstanding the constraints commonly encountered by small island nations, including resource limitations and geographic seclusion, the governments persist in executing innovative strategies to address drug trafficking, supported by robust international collaborations.

The report of 2025, however, indicated that notwithstanding these endeavours, the region continues to encounter considerable deficiencies in drug treatment and rehabilitation services.

The accessibility of public facilities is constrained, and the ability to effectively tackle substance use disorders continues to be restricted.