St Vincent could benefit from India’s tax cuts on medicines

Next Gen GST reforms: A step towards Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat by 2047

Coinciding with the start of the festive season, India is set to revamp its Goods and Services Tax (GST) system starting 22 September 2025 by rolling out GST 2.0 that is based on three core pillars: structural changes, rate rationalization, and procedural simplification.

The GST 2.0 structure will be streamlined into two main slabs: 5% and 18%, besides a new 40% rate for luxury and sin goods. The previous 4-tier GST system, which commenced in 2017 and included higher 12% and 28% slabs, will be abolished. The GST 2.0 rationalization is seen as a bold step in tax reforms, reinforcing India’s intent to attract investments and sustain its growth trajectory.

The simplification aims to eliminate complexities that had beleaguered the reforms since their inception, such as inverted duty structures and classification disputes. The GST 2.0 reform signals to global markets that India is serious about creating a predictable investor-friendly tax environment.

GST 2.0 also aims to make basic necessities more budget-friendly, enhancing accessibility to healthcare, social security, medicines, and agricultural requirements. The reforms have reduced GST on tractors, farming equipment, and fertilizer components, directly benefiting household finances and promoting economic growth. Stock markets reflect positive sentiment. GST 2.0 fosters growth, attracts investments, ensures compliance, and aims for a Viksit Bharat by 2047, enhancing India’s economy.

GST 2.0 is part of India’s broader push to simplify trade and boost global competitiveness, and as a growth enabler, it may seek to deepen trade ties with friendly nations. In addition to transforming its internal economy, the impending GST reforms are creating new opportunities for trade and commerce with the Caribbean nations as tax simplification boosts the competitiveness of Indian goods and services in global markets by lowering transaction costs and supply chain delays.

GST cuts on tractors, harvesters, composters and fertilizers may open doors for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to explore joint ventures or technology transfers in agriculture. Importers also get cheaper made-up textile articles and apparel, coffee, tea, spices, and dried vegetables and legumes. Similarly, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines may also benefit, as many drugs and medical equipment would be cheaper in the international market after the lowering of GST.