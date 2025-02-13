Visiting CPEA Students Set Sights on Girls High School

Students from Richland Park Government School and Evesham Methodist School paid a visit to the Girls High School on Thursday. GHS staff said they are excited to know that they all the visiting students aspire to attend the Girls’ High School after completing their CPEA exams.
“During their tour, the students asked a multitude of intelligent questions, showing great curiosity and interest. It was heartwarming to see the awe on their little faces as they explored our school and engaged with our current student body. The current students of Girls’ High School were incredibly welcoming, extending their best wishes to the students as they prepare for their upcoming exams”.
“As they embark on this important journey, let’s encourage them with our thoughts and advice. The GHS believe in your potential, and we wish you all the best in your studies and preparations. Your hard work will pave the way for an exciting future, and we look forward to seeing you at Girls’ High School come September 2025”, the release stated.