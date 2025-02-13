Visiting CPEA Students Set Sights on Girls High School

Students from Richland Park Government School and Evesham Methodist School paid a visit to the Girls High School on Thursday. GHS staff said they are excited to know that they all the visiting students aspire to attend the Girls’ High School after completing their CPEA exams.

“During their tour, the students asked a multitude of intelligent questions, showing great curiosity and interest. It was heartwarming to see the awe on their little faces as they explored our school and engaged with our current student body. The current students of Girls’ High School were incredibly welcoming, extending their best wishes to the students as they prepare for their upcoming exams”.