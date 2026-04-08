SVG creatives set for Nigerian partnership

The creative sector in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is poised for a historic transformation following the announcement of a $2 billion USD financing envelope dedicated to the Caribbean’s creative industries.

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Darian Dash, through DME Interactive Holdings, made the announcement during a summit in Nigeria.

The Minister of Agriculture Israel Bruce, acting on behalf of the creative sector, highlighted that this fund will allow mass bands and filmmakers to streamline their operations and treat their creative output as serious business ventures.

“Mass bands that are screaming every year that they don’t have sufficient funds… could borrow money through this facility and conduct their businesses as businessmen and women,” the Minister noted.

In addition to capital, the mission secured technical training opportunities. Steve Gukas of Natives Filmworks has signed an agreement with St. Kitts and Nevis to conduct film production training in mid-2026. SVG is currently negotiating to have Vincentian filmmakers participate in this training or host Gukas locally.

The goal is to help local creatives monetize their storytelling on global platforms like YouTube and tell the “Garifuna story” of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to millions in Africa.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy to give serious impetus to the “orange economy,” positioning it alongside agriculture, tourism, and the blue economy as a pillar of national growth