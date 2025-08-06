SVG and the Republic of Cuba Launch Hospitality Technical Mission

A specialised delegation of eight members from the Republic of Cuba has officially commenced a landmark Hospitality Technical Mission in St Vincent and the Grenadines. The initiative is scheduled to begin on Thursday, 7 August 2025, and will run for three weeks, delivering an intensive Train-the-Trainer programme in key hospitality disciplines, including front office operations, culinary arts, massage therapy, sommelier services, and housekeeping.

This mission follows the Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2023 between the governments of the Republic of Cuba and St Vincent and the Grenadines, under the leadership of the Honourable Carlos James, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development, and Culture. The MOU established a framework for technical assistance and training in the tourism sector, reflecting both governments’ commitment to professional development, regional co-operation, and the strengthening of bilateral relations.

The Cuban delegation, composed of seasoned hospitality professionals, brings decades of collective experience to support the transfer of practical knowledge and skills to Vincentian counterparts. The programme targets local hospitality educators, instructors, TVET assessors, supervisors, and frontline service providers, offering them practical and theoretical training aimed at raising service standards across St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Hon. Carlos James, Minister of Tourism, stated:

“This training mission is a significant milestone in our journey to elevate service excellence in St Vincent and the Grenadines. It is an investment in our people and a testament to the enduring solidarity between Cuba and St Vincent and the Grenadines. With a growing tourism sector, we must ensure that our workforce is trained, equipped, and inspired to deliver quality service at every touchpoint. This initiative marks the beginning of long-term collaboration and transformation within our hospitality industry.”

This initiative is made possible through the collaboration of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority, the Ministry of Education, and the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College. Training sessions will be conducted at the Hospitality and Maritime Training Institute in Diamond, the Campden Park Technical Institute, and the North Leeward Technical Institute, ensuring accessibility across varying geographic locations.

Ms Annette Mark, CEO of the SVGTA, added:

“This mission directly supports our strategic goal to develop a highly skilled tourism workforce that is both responsive and competitive. We are especially pleased that this Cuban initiative will be complemented by specialised training from Aquila’s Centre for Cruise Excellence later this month. Together, these two programmes represent a comprehensive and co-ordinated approach to service improvement across both land-based and cruise tourism sectors.”

The Train-the-Trainer initiative aligns with national efforts to build capacity, promote sustainable tourism, and improve the competitiveness of St Vincent and the Grenadines as a premier travel destination. The programme concludes on Friday, 29 August 2025, but the benefits are expected to continue well beyond, as participants apply their new skills to enrich the wider industry.

This mission represents a training exercise, with a shared vision of service, sustainability, and excellence – qualities that define the future of tourism in St Vincent and the Grenadines.