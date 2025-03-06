Cuba-St Vincent Bilateral Agreement on Health Renewed

Cuba and SVG ratify bilateral agreement on health

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Welfare and the Environment of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Mr. Cuthbert Knights and the Ambassador of Cuba to this Caribbean nation, Carlos Ernesto Rodríguez Etcheverry, signed the extension of the Bilateral Agreement for Technical Cooperation in Health.

The simple but very important ceremony took place at the Cuban Embassy and was also attended by the Head of the Cuban Medical Brigade, Dr. Ulises Castillo Sanz.

Mr. Knights reiterated his appreciation and gratitude to Cuba for the support provided by the Cuban collaborators to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, whose hard work contribute to improving the quality of life of this brotherly people.

Meanwhile, Rodríguez Etcheverry reiterated that it is a priority for Cuba to offer quality services to the Vincentian people in the field of health and will continue its efforts to support this sister nation, despite the severe difficulties that the Cuban health system faces, due to the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the U.S. (Cuban Embassy in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.