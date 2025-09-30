SVG’s Vincy Heat vs Cuba on October 5th & 8th

Cuba VS Vincy Heat Friendlies

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation (SVGFF) is pleased to announce two exciting international friendly matches as the Vincy Heat takes on Cuba in back-to-back encounters scheduled for Sunday, October 5th, 2025, and Wednesday, October 8th, 2025.

These matches form part of the Vincy Heat’s continued preparation for upcoming Concacaf Series competitions. Fans can look forward to a display of skill, determination, and national pride as the home team seeks to test its strength against a resilient Cuban side.

CUBA FRIENDLIES – Match Schedule & Ticketing

1st Game: Sunday, October 5th, 2025 – 7:00 PM – Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

2nd Game: Wednesday, October 8th, 2025 – 8:00 PM – Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

Ticket Prices:

Children Under 5: FREE

Primary School Children: $15

Adults: $30

SVGFF President Mr. Otashie Spring expressed confidence ahead of the matches, noting:

“The Vincy Heat continues to show growth, and these matches are an opportunity for our players to sharpen their skills, connect with fans, and build momentum as we look ahead to Concacaf Series. We encourage the public to come out in their numbers and show their unwavering support.”

The Federation extends its gratitude to partners, sponsors, and supporters who continue to play a vital role in the development of football in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.