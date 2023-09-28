29 cultural and 25 sporting ambassadors in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) were encouraged to engage Vincentian youth in the schools and their respective communities to help them develop and advance their skills and talents.

The call came from the minister with responsibility for the Public Service, Consumer Affairs and Sports, Hon. Frederick Stephenson, while addressing an “Introductory Ceremony for Goodwill Ambassadors” on Wednesday 27th September, 2023.

Minister Stephenson said the ambassadors have a responsibility to the nation’s youth. He urged them to select a school in their communities and work with the children in the respective schools.

Stephenson noted that in 2001, the Unity Labour Party (ULP) administration saw it fit to confer on outstanding Vincentians the honorary titles of cultural and sporting ambassadors, and commended Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves for initiating the process.

Noting that SVG is rich with many talented cultural ambassadors, Stephenson used the opportunity to congratulate Dr. Alston Becket Cyrus who was conferred an honorary Doctor of Letters for his work as a Soca Artiste/Composer, at the University of the West Indies 2022, Five Islands Campus graduation ceremony in Antigua and Barbuda.

Meanwhile, Minister of Tourism and Culture Hon. Carlos James pledged his ministry’s support to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade as it works with the cultural and sporting ambassadors to chart the way forward.

James said there is international recognition for many of the ambassadors, adding that they have all played an important role in fashioning and building this country’s cultural and sporting disciplines. He said the goal now is to utilise and work with them “in a deep and profound way” for the further development of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The tourism minister said work will be done with the ambassadors in areas such as tourism promotion, the arts, and sports. He also reiterated the need for help in youth development and encouraged the ambassadors to help mold and hone the skills and talents of this country’s emerging creatives.

Since 2001, many goodwill, cultural and sporting ambassadors have been appointed in SVG. They are distinguished individuals carefully appointed from the fields of the arts, culture, community engagement, education, sports and other fields of public life. These individuals are recognized in high honours as they continually seek to pursue the development of the country in their chosen fields.

