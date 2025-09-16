James unveils ambitious resort, marina project for Cumberland

Minister of Tourism Hon. Carlos James has announced that plans are underway for the construction of the Cumberland Bay Resort and Marina in North Leeward.

Delivering an address earlier today at the Tourism Stakeholder’s Conference, the Minister said the resort will consists often (10) over water Villas, fifty (50) cottages, one hundred (100) room hotel and a Marina for pleasure yachts.

The Tourism Minister said this would provide major opportunities for employment in that part of the island and buttress the overall tourism thrust on mainland St. Vincent.

He added that by 2026, this country is likely to increase this country’s room stock to approximately 4 thousand rooms on the mainland.

This development, along with the 375 million US dollar investment on the Leeward end of the island through Sandals Beaches, which will boast approximately 375 rooms, requiring at least 1, 500 workers and another 300 rooms through the Marriot Invesment at Peter’s Hope, employment figures are expected to reach approximately 2000 plus for those two resorts alone.