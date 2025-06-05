The Central Water & Sewerage Authority wishes to remind all its valued customers that as we enter the 2025 Hurricane Season, the passage of a storm, hurricane or any adverse weather event may result in one or more of its Water Supply Systems sustaining damage or blockages.

This WILL result in the interruption of the water supply to diﬀerent areas for periods of up to 48 hours, while restoration work is in progress.

The CWSA is therefore reminding all its customers to manage their home water storage arrangements in anticipation of the passage of any alerted weather system, and the subsequent loss of water supply.

Be sure to monitor advisories from the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) as well as from the Meteorological Oﬃce.

Frequent updates will also be provided on the available media platforms and on the C.W.S.A.’s Facebook page.