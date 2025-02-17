CWSA Free White Goods Collection Service Begins February 24

Vincentians will have another chance to get rid of outdated home goods as the Central Water and Sewerage Authority’s (CWSA) Solid Waste Management Unit performs its free White Goods Collection program.

The CWSA/SWMU in a release said its “Free White Goods” collection service will commence on Monday, February 24th, 2025, until Saturday, March 1st, 2025.

“Collection of white goods is on your regular garbage collection day. Note that galvanised, wood, steel, and concrete are not part of this collection,” the release stated.

Household items such as big and small appliances, mattresses and bedding, gardening tools, and barrels are examples of white goods.

Commercial entities are excluded from this free service.