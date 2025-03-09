Police Probe Mysterious Death of 71-yro Man of Brighton

Investigation Launched into the discovery of a decomposing body in Brighton
The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of an adult male discovered in Brighton on March 5, 2025.
At approximately 3:15 p.m. on March 5, 2025, police were alerted by a resident of Brighton to the discovery of Junior Morgan, a 71-year-old resident of the community.
Upon arrival, officers found Morgan’s partially decomposed body hanging from a rope in the living room of his home.
The District Medical Officer (DMO) attended the scene and officially pronounced Morgan deceased.
A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death. The investigation is ongoing, and the RSVGPF urges anyone with relevant information to come forward.