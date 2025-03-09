Police Probe Mysterious Death of 71-yro Man of Brighton

Investigation Launched into the discovery of a decomposing body in Brighton

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of an adult male discovered in Brighton on March 5, 2025.

At approximately 3:15 p.m. on March 5, 2025, police were alerted by a resident of Brighton to the discovery of Junior Morgan, a 71-year-old resident of the community.

Upon arrival, officers found Morgan’s partially decomposed body hanging from a rope in the living room of his home.