St Vincent defeated Anguilla 6-0 in the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers played at the Arnos Vale Stadium on Wednesday night (June 4).

Oalex Anderson scored twice, while Cornelius Stewart, Micah Joseph, Kyle Edwards, and Kirtney Franklyn also contributed to the win.

The match showcased the dominance of St Vincent and the Grenadines, as they controlled the game and scored frequently.

The win has now placed St Vincent and the Grenadines’ position in Group F at fourth after three matches played.

On May 20, Vincy Heat outplayed St Kitts and Nevis 3-1 on the Kittians’ home patch, and in the reverse fixture at the Chilli Playing Field in SVG five days later, the Vincentians won 3-0.

Thursday, May 29, Vincy Heat had to settle for a 1-1 draw with the British Virgin Islands at the Arnos Vale venue.