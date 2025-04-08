MacDowall Stars as SVG Stun Saint Lucia in Winlott Clash

St. Vincent and the Grenadines defeats Saint Lucia in Winlott battle of the saints

St. Vincent and the Grenadines bounced back from their huge loss the previous day to Dominica at the Tanteen Recreational Ground, to defeat Saint Lucia by 34 runs on Monday April 07, 2025 in day two of action in the 2025 WINLOTT WICB Under-19 Cricket Championships taking place in Grenada.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines won the toss and decided to bat on a pitch which seemed dry and tailor made for batting. The Vincentians played the same eleven which lost by 172 runs the previous day to Dominica on the same ground, and lost their first wicket with the score on 11, when Jawayne Adams was caught by wicketkeeper Daniel off Forde for 02.

Then Damali Phillips who made 45, and Javon Richardson with 25, then set about repairing the damage with a 68 run partnership before Phillips was dismissed – 79 for 2. It was soon 79 for 3 when Richardson was sent back, then wickets were lost in “a hurry”. Wickets continue to fall at 79 for 4, 81 for 5, 92 for 6, 102 for 7, 107 for 8, as the Saint Lucian leg-spinning twins of Cody Fontinelle and Isaiah Jones took seven wickets between them in a devastating spell.

A 16-run partnership between Devontae MacDowall and Ramon Johnson before Johnson was caught behind off Fontinelle for 09 – 123 for 9. Then came the Devontae MacDowall show as he showed his intent from the very first ball he received; sweeping it with authority to backward square for 4. He hammered 11 fours and 2 sixes in a whirlwind knock off 59 deliveries in a 73-minute stay at the wicket before he was bowled by Forde for 74 – St. Vincent and the Grenadines 201 all out in 47.1 overs.

Bowling for Saint Lucia, Cody Fontenelle took 4 for 26, Isaiah Jones 3 for 38, and Darvin Forde 2 for 27, with extras contributing 22 made of 4 byes, 2 leg-byes, 15 wides and 1 no-ball.

In their reply, Saint Lucia’s innings never got going save for a 64-run partnership between Khan Elcock and Jonathan Daniel, as wickets fell at regular intervals starting with that of captain Theo Edward who was caught at midwicket by Seaton off MacDowall for 06 – 14 for 1. Then came that partnership of 64 before the second wicket was lost – 78 for 2, to 83 for 3, 103 for 4, 123 for 5, 137 for 6, 144 for 7, 151 for 8, 161 for 9, 167 all out.

Watson Seaton led the Vincentian victory charge with 3 for 23, Kevin Joseph took 3 for 30, skipper Kodi Grant 3 for 31, and Winlott Man of the Match Devonte MacDowall 1 for 45, as St. Vincent and the Grenadines won by 34 runs.