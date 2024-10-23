Deighton Kelvin Butler’s Journey to the ICC Elite Panel

Deighton Kelvin Butler

Deighton Kelvin Butler, an umpire from St Vincent and the Grenadines, has been appointed to the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) International Elite Panel of Umpires as of October 13.

Trinidad and Tobago umpire Zahid Bassarath has also been appointed to the ICC Elite Panel, making him the second Trinidadian to receive this honour after Joel Wilson.

As a left-arm fast-medium bowler and a capable lower-order batter, he represented his native St. Vincent and the Grenadines. His consistently impressive performances for the Windwards Islands propelled him into the West Indies setup, where he played five ODIs and one T20 for the regional team.

He retired from Windward Island and international service in 2010, yet he continued to be an active player at the local level.

Upon his retirement, he developed a keen interest in umpiring and became an engaged member of the Local Cricket Umpires Association.

A release from the SVG Cricket Association states that Butler achieved a significant milestone by officiating 50 List A matches in regional cricket during the 2023 CG United Super 50 overs competition.

His accomplishments include five consecutive appointments in the CPL Playoffs and four as an on-field umpire in the finals over the past five years.