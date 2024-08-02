SVG: Dengue Fever Outbreak: 119 Cases Confirmed

DENGUE FEVER OUTBREAK IN SVG

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment wishes to advise the public to follow and adhere to all the basic precautionary measures to prevent the spread of vector borne diseases during the summer vacation.

As we approach the month of August the public is reminded that we are still within the hurricane season and August is expected to be hotter than normal. These weather patterns can create ideal breeding sites for the Aedes aegypti mosquito. This mosquito carries Dengue Fever, Zika and Chik V.

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment (MOHWE) has recorded a total of 119 Dengue Fever cases thus far in 2024, of which 23 were in June and 82 cases in July. Based on the epidemiological data, the number of lab confirmed cases of dengue fever has exceeded the threshold of the number expected indicating that there is a dengue fever outbreak in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

To combat further spread of the dengue virus, the MOHWE and by extension the government of St Vincent and the Grenadines has implemented the following public health measures:

Increased public awareness and health education interventions across SVG for various target groups. Increased surveillance including the use of GIS mapping for more targeted source reduction. Strengthening our human resource capacity at the vector control unit with additional staff for source reduction and increased fogging exercise across St Vincent. At present a private company has been contracted to provide additional support to the vector control unit for fogging and source reduction in the Southern Grenadines. This is currently ongoing.

However, we are calling on all homeowners, community groups to search and destroy mosquito breeding sites or those with the potential to become breeding sites in and around your settings.

Persons at risk of experiencing severe symptoms of Dengue Fever are children, pregnant women and the elderly especially those with limited mobility are asked to take extra precautionary measures as the virus can be deadly.

The Ministry will continue to monitor the situation closely locally, regionally and internationally and will provide updates the public accordingly.

For more information or to lodge a complaint contact the Environmental Health Department at 1784-457-1729 for guidance and more information regarding source reduction tips.