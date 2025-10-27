Diamond man ,42, found dead with bullet wounds

POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING INCIDENT IN DIAMOND

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has launched an investigation into a shooting incident that occurred in Diamond, in the vicinity of the “Racetrack.”

Police were alerted to the report and promptly responded. Upon arrival, officers met a male lying motionless with what appeared to be gunshot injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Mr. Uriah Fields, a 42-year-old security guard and fisherman of Diamond. Investigations are continuing.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

The RSVGPF is appealing to anyone who may have information that can assist with the investigation to contact Police Control at 457-1211, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at 456-1810, the Calliaqua Police Station at (784) 458-4200, the Stubbs Police Station at (784) 458-4202, or the Public Relations Office at (784) 485-6891. Citizens may also share information with a police officer they trust. All information will be treated confidentially.

The RSVGPF extends sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Fields during this difficult time.