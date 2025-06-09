St. Vincent Diamond Rewards Programme to Celebrate Top Travel Advisors

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority (SVGTA) is proud to unveil its Diamond Rewards Programme, an exciting new initiative designed to recognise and reward travel advisors who passionately promote the destination.

The announcement was made on 5th June, 2025, during a Destination Update Luncheon hosted by Minister of Tourism, Honourable Carlos James, and organized by the SVGTA in New York City as part of the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s Caribbean Week.

The Diamond Rewards Programme underscores SVGTA’s commitment to strengthening relationships within the global travel trade while showcasing the unmatched beauty, authenticity and charm of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

The launch of the programme comes at a time when SVG is experiencing unprecedented recognition and growth as a must-visit Caribbean destination. The Diamond Rewards Programme reinforces this growing momentum. Milestones such as JetBlue’s direct service from New York to Argyle International Airport, Air Canada’s year-round service to the destination and the debut of luxury accommodations like Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines have significantly enhanced the destination’s appeal to travelers from North America and Europe.

“Travel advisors are an essential part of our tourism success story,” says Minister James. “With the launch of the Diamond Rewards Programme, we are deepening our engagement with key stakeholders as part of our strategic focus on business development within the travel trade and creating meaningful incentives for those who help share the story of our islands. As we continue to grow, this programme reflects our appreciation for their ongoing commitment and partnership.”

About the Diamond Rewards Programme

Open to licensed travel advisors in the U.S., Canada and Europe, the Diamond Rewards Programme invites participants to complete the SVGTA’s specialist training courses and commence logging their bookings and flights. Through the platforms, advisors will gain access to a range of exclusive benefits that include:

Exclusive Rewards: From luxurious travel experiences and branded merchandise to high-profile recognition.

The Diamond Awards: A flagship annual event honouring top-performing advisors with prestigious prizes and accolades in SVG

Ongoing Education: Access to in-depth training modules that highlight the destination’s unique and diverse offerings.

Running from 1st July, 2025, to 31st May, 2026, the inaugural programme is designed to empower advisors to inspire clients to explore the idyllic beaches, rich culture and exhilarating eco-adventures that define SVG.

“The Diamond Rewards Programme is more than an incentive, it is a symbol of our gratitude and a strategic investment in our most passionate advocates,” says SVGTA CEO Annette Mark. “We have created a programme that empowers advisors with the tools, knowledge and rewards they need to confidently sell our destination. This is just the beginning of a more robust and collaborative future with the travel trade”.

Travel advisors are invited to join this dynamic programme and use their expertise to position SVG as the premier destination for discerning travelers in search of authenticity, elegance and adventure.