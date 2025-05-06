SVG NPL Launches Digital Skills for Seniors Citizens

SVG DIGITAL SKILLS PROGRAMME FOR SENIOR CITIZENS

The National Public Library and Archives launched a digital skills programme for senior citizens in St Vincent (SVG). The project is being done in collaboration with the National Centre for Technological Innovation (NCTI).

Director of the National Public Library and Archives, Michelle King-Campbell said this initative is specifically for the elderly who may have difficulty navigating the digital world.

Campbell noted that it is important to keep senior citizens abreast of changes pertaining to technology.

“This programme is tailored specifically for older adults, it will equip you with essential digital skills, from sending emails, and using social media, to understanding online safety and privacy,” Campbell stated.

Director of the National Centre for Technological Innovation (NCTI), Petrus Gumbs said that this initative would help to bridge the gap between senior citizens and the digital world especially since many business transactions are conducted online.

“We teach them basic computer skills, how to create and access an email address and complete business transactions electronically, whether you like a computer or not learning to use one will provide independence and lessen vulnerability,” Gumbs explained.