SVG’s Disability Unit to Enhance Support for Persons with Disabilities

DISABILITY UNIT TO BECOME OPERATIONALISED

Government will soon create a disability unit within the Ministry of National Mobilization to deal specifically with challenges of persons with disability.

Delivering an address in recognition of World Down Syndrome Day today, Minister of National Mobilisation Hon. Keisal Peters said the unit will offer specialized support, “advocacy, and services for people with Down Syndrome and other conditions, through this initiative, we aim to ensure full integration and participation in society.”

The Minister noted that persons with disabilities have a number of challenges including access to transportation, hence the Ministry will soon implement the “MOVE” campaign, a national initiative, making transportation more accessible and improving the transportation infrastructure so that individuals with disabilities can access opportunities and live more independently.

“…with the right tools, resources and opportunities, people with Down Syndrome can excel in whatever they choose to pursue, whether through education, training or access to technology, we are committed to providing individuals with the support they need to achieve their dreams and lead independent lives,” Minister Peters explained.

Meanwhile, the Minister added that the Ministry will continue to provide cash and in-kind support to families caring for individuals with Down Syndrome and remains committed to empowering parents and caregivers with the support needed to help those

“We will introduce training sessions, mental health services and support groups to help parents and caregivers navigate the complexities of their roles and ensure their well-being, moreover, the ministry will continue to collaborate with the Ministry of Education and other organisations to provide training programmes, that equip individuals with down syndrome with the tools they need to live independent, fulfilling lives,” the Minister promised.

Over the years, the Ministry has partnered with the School for Children with Special Needs in the global “Rock Your Socks” campaign, where people are invited to wear mismatched socks to bring awareness to Down Syndrome.

This year’s theme is “Improving Our Support Systems.”