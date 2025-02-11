10,000 Chicks! Food Security Soars In SVG

OVER 10,000 CHICKS DISTRIBUTED THROUGH MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE

St Vincent’s Zero Hunger Trust Fund in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organisation(FAO) distributed 3000 Broilers chicks and 650 layers to over 120 persons at the Ministry of Agriculture on Friday, February 7th, 2025.

This is all part of the Government’s food security drive throughout the country, promoting backyard gardening and poultry production among farmers, schools and backyard gardeners.

Speaking in an interview with the API, Executive Director of the Zero Hunger Food Trust Fund Safiya Horne Bisque , stated that the partnership with the FAO is crucial as it promotes sustainable development, enables individuals to assess the resources to generate their own food and combat challenges of food scarcity in households.

FAO Focal Point, Dr. Coleen Phillips stated that the devastation of Hurricane Beryl has made it important for people to achieve a level of self-sufficiency in food production. The FAO has observed this and is contributing in this regard through the distribution of the chicks in an effort to help households.

FAO’s National Disaster Risks Management Coordinator Cindy Eugene, stated that this is all part of the post-Beryl recovery effort, focusing mainly on food production.

Since the initiative began over 10,000 chicks have been distributed.