Duane Daniel poised to be SVG’s next DPP

Duane Daniel is poised to potentially become the next Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), according to Attorney General Grenville Williams.

The DPP position became vacant following Sejilla McDowall’s recent appointment as a High Court Judge in Dominica.

McDowall had been acting in the role since 2018, when her predecessor Colin Williams transitioned to a judicial position in Belize.

AG Williams confirmed to St. Vincent Times that while Daniel is a strong candidate, his appointment is not yet officially confirmed by the Judicial and Legal Services Commission (JLSC).

“The potential appointment could materialize later this week”, Williams stated.

McDowall’s new judicial assignment is set for the period from September 1st, 2025, to February 28th, 2026.

The DPP’s office have come under scrutiny lately following a flurry of resignations.