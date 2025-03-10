‘I Would Embrace the Opportunity to Be PM’ Dr. Shallow

Dr. Kishore Shallow, the NDP candidate for North Leeward, expresses a complete lack of hesitation in declaring that should the chance arise for him to serve as prime minister of St. Vincent, he would wholeheartedly welcome such an opportunity. Nevertheless, Shallow indicated that this matter does not occupy his present attention.

“My focus is to represent the people of North Leeward and to help this New Democratic Party being led by the esteemed Dr. Friday, a very competent and a most sincere individual, to change the direction, the trajectory that we are on.”

“I would be very surprised if the majority, if not all, of my colleagues in the NDP would not like to be the Prime Minister one day. And I’m sure, and I’ve said this before, I’m sure Dr. Friday himself will be disappointed if we aren’t willing to step up if the opportunity comes our way.”

Shallow speaking on Boom FM 106.9 FM conveyed his conviction in the concept of destiny, highlighting that even in the realm of cricket, his ascent to the position of Vice President of Cricket West Indies was not something he had anticipated.

“I was asked to serve as the vice president and very similarly for the presidency. I do not impose myself on people, and I certainly don’t force my way into positions. I believe you serve the people, and you prepare yourself in the event that opportunities do come; you’re ready to embrace them. Generally, I urge individuals to prepare themselves for various roles and enhance their skills”.

Shallow articulated that he is deeply committed to the individuals of North Leeward and, by extension, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. He emphasised the necessity of securing the North Leeward seat to enable the New Democratic Party to bring about significant transformation for SVG.