The dredging phase of Kingstown Port modernization is now complete, according to Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves.

Gonsalves, speaking on NBC Radio, made the announcement after meeting AECON and the project management team.

Under the deal, the dredger HAM 316 moved 1.17 million cubic meters of sand from the seabed off the south-east coast of St. Vincent to Kingstown, where new land is being reclaimed to build a new container port.

The Port Modernization Project is the second-biggest investment this country has ever made.

The plan is part of the government’s plan to improve cities, which also includes fixing up Little Tokyo.