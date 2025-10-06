DTVE enrollment hits record 600, surpassing main campus

DIVISION OF TECHNICAL EDUCATION RECORDS HIGHEST ENROLLMENT

For the first time, the Division of Technical and Vocational Education (DTVE) of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College has recorded its highest enrollment, surpassing that of the enrollment of the main campus at Glen, which serves the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies (DAGS).

The Division has recorded 600 new students.

Speaking at the distribution of Laptops to over six hundred students on Friday, Lecturer at the DTVE, Dr. LaFerne Browne said the increase in enrollment is a significant milestone that shows the impact of TVET. She further commended the staff at the DTVE for their unwavering dedication to the students.

“This is not just a number, it is a powerful testament to the growing recognition in our country to the value of TVET, this milestone would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of our lecturers,” Dr. Browne said.

Dr. Browne extended gratitude to the Government for their continued investment in TVET and said the laptop computers will empower students to thrive in a technology-based environment.