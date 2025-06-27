As part of the Division of Technical Vocational Education (DTVE) of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College annual internship, six (6) students of the Digital Media and Marketing Programme were attached to the Communications Unit in the Ministry of Agriculture.

The students gained the opportunity to increase their knowledge and skills in multimedia communication within the agricultural sphere for a period of four (4) weeks, from May 19th- June 13th.

The students were engaged in radio production, video editing, photography and graphic designing.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour is pleased to collaborate with the Division of Technical Vocational Education (DTVE) of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College to equip these students with the necessary communications knowledge and skills for their future endeavours.