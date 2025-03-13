ECGC’s Flour Milling Empire Expands to Drive Regional Growth

ECGC’s new state-of-the-art flour mill

The East Caribbean Group of Companies (ECGC) has officially completed its state-of-the-art flour mill, marking a significant milestone for regional flour production. This multi-million-dollar investment, completed exactly two years after breaking ground, is set to enhance the OECS’s competitiveness in the flour market, ensuring greater efficiency and affordability for consumers.

The newly constructed four-storey mill, designed by Turkish firm Alapala and equipped with cutting-edge automation technology from Brazilian manufacturer Sangati, now surpasses the capacity of existing mills in St. Lucia, Grenada, and Barbados. According to ECGC, the facility will boost production capacity by 35% while reducing electricity consumption by 15%, making it the most advanced and efficient flour mill in the Eastern Caribbean.

The company broke ground on March 1st, 2023, and after February 19th, commissioning, ECGC successfully transitioned to full independently staffed operations, in the new Mill March 3rd, 2025.

CEO at ECGC, J. Robert Cato stated, “This Easter 2025, households, bakeries, hotels and restaurants throughout the region will be enjoying delightful baked goods made with flour from our new mill. This investment underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality flour at the best possible value to our customers.”

Cato added, “We have built the biggest, most efficient, largest capacity flour mill in the Eastern Caribbean and no one will beat us on value to customer” he added “this 5.5 million USD investment boosts our capacity by 35%, reduces electricity usage by 15% and we get more flour extracted from the wheat milling process in less time”.

With the completion of the new flour mill in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the ECGC said it is not resting and is pursuing strategic expansion and partnerships to further expand its footprint across the region.

The company said it is exploring storage opportunities in St. Kitts & Nevis,Dominica, Antigua & Barbuda and St. Lucia, to establish new state-of-the-art warehousing to support feed and flour distribution centers.With the continued warming temperatures in the region from climate change, ECGC is moving towards climate-controlled warehouse investments with its distributors across the OECS.

“We are engaged in promising discussions with governments, private sector stakeholders and investors across the OECS,” explained Cato. “There is significant capital which is attracted to these markets, and we have gauged that there is enthusiasm for investment in these key locations, which will allow us to better serve our customers and enhance our operational scale.”

This expansion strategy reinforces ECGC’s dedication to meeting the growing demand for flour and animal feed in the Caribbean while contributing to the economic development of the region. The new mill will be celebrated with an official ceremony in the second quarter of 2025.