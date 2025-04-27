MOE relocates to Flow Kingstown & old Teachers’ College

Ministry of Education to be Relocated Soon

St Vincent Government has once again stressed its commitment to ensuring a safe and healthy working environment for all its employees, and by so doing, has worked assiduously to relocate the Ministry of Education, following complaints of health hazards at the existing location.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, speaking on radio on Wednesday, announced that the Ministry of Education will be relocated to part of the old Teachers’ College building and the upstairs of Cable & Wireless building in Kingstown.

On April 22, BRAGSA began retrofitting these facilities to accommodate the Ministry’s staff. The move is expected to provide a long-term resolution to the health concerns and ensure a safe, functional environment for all employees.

The Prime Minister said the move comes following reports of mold at the Ministry of Education and in an effort to facilitate the relocation process, rental allocation for the Ministry of Education was increased.

Gonsalves, however, noted that attempts to secure suitable temporary locations were initially met with challenges, including unsuccessful negotiations with several property owners but government has remained persistent and the Ministry will soon be relocated.

Gonsalves also thanked the affected employees for their patience and professionalism during this period of transition and added that the Ministry of Education will continue to manage the relocation and provide regular updates as the process unfolds.