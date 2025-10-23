Shadows of ’94’ flares ahead of SVG 2025 elections

Tensions are simmering in St. Vincent and the Grenadines as the island nation gears up for its 2025 general elections. A recent incident has ignited concerns about the potential for escalating political unrest, reminiscent of the turbulent 1994 campaign season.

The echoes of that year, marked by the tragic death of Elizabeth Keane a resident of Mesopotamia and the blinding of Charmaine Bailey in the left eye, still resonate deeply within the Vincentian psyche.

On the night of October 21, 2025, over twenty vehicles sustained damage in Orange Hill. According to reports, the vehicles included those belonging to government officials, a privately-owned bus, and several rental cars.

The incident occurred in Orange Hill, where the new secondary school is under construction.

Reports indicate that the attacks were characterized by shattered windshields and mirrors, began around 8 pm and lasted for over an hour.

One Vincentian, now home on vacation recounted his experience to the St. Vincent Times:

“I was driving back to Kingstown from Magum after visiting family when I heard a loud bang. The windshield cracked right in front of me. I pulled over to check the damage, and another stone hit the side window. I didn’t hang around to see what was next.”

What’s particularly troubling is the apparent lack of police response. Several victims stated that despite the prolonged nature of the attacks, law enforcement was a no show in the area. However, when asked if they had called the police to make a report, they admitted they had not.

Randy Spartan, a Sandy Bay resident, shared a photo of a damaged minivan on Facebook, condemning the violence and urging for peaceful elections. “Let’s go through this election peacefully,” Spartan implored.

The stakes for both major parties are high in this election. The ruling party is seeking an unprecedented sixth term in office while the opposition party is desperate to regain power after a quarter-century in the political wilderness.

The 1994 elections, which saw James Mitchell of the New Democratic Party (NDP) secure a third term, were marred by significant violence.

The aftermath of that election led to a ban on motorcades by the NDP administration. Now, 30 years later, the specter of political violence is rearing its head once more.